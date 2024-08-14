Husband claims body of his pregnant wife murdered by Ukrainians can’t be collected

(MENAFN) The body of Nina Kuznetsova, a pregnant woman allegedly killed by Ukrainian forces during a cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk Region, remains trapped in a morgue in Sudzha due to ongoing conflict, her husband Artem Kuznetsov has reported. According to Kuznetsov, who spoke with the 'Beware, News' Telegram channel, he is unable to bury his wife following her death on August 6.



Kuznetsov described the harrowing incident in which he, his wife, mother-in-law, and young son were fleeing Sudzha when a Ukrainian soldier opened fire on their vehicles. He recounted that the soldier, identifiable by a helmet and blue tape, first shot at his car before targeting his wife’s vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries to Nina and wounding their child.



Currently, Nina’s body is stored in the Sudzha district hospital morgue, which reportedly lacks electricity, raising concerns about the preservation of her remains. Her mother-in-law, Lyudmila, has expressed fears that the body might deteriorate or be lost due to the adverse conditions and is pleading for intervention. She has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action to prevent further attacks and to assist in recovering and burying her daughter.

