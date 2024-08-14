Gas supplies to Europe remain stable despite Ukrainian-Russian war near vital pipeline

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, companies and transport network operators assured that gas supplies to Europe remain uninterrupted despite a recent violent clash between Ukrainian and Russian forces near a key pipeline. This pipeline, which is crucial for delivering Russian gas to various European nations, was at the center of the confrontation. However, there have been no reported disruptions in the gas chain. Austrian company GasConnect confirmed that there have been no anomalies, such as pressure fluctuations or irregularities, in the gas flows, indicating that operations continue smoothly despite the volatile situation in the region.



The European Union has made significant strides in reducing its dependence on Russian gas since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, yet Austria remains the EU country most reliant on these supplies. Despite the ongoing conflict, Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed that gas is still being supplied to Ukraine via the Sudzha pipeline. This pipeline is a critical conduit for transporting gas from western Siberia through Ukraine to Slovakia and other EU countries. Although the control of the town of Sudzha, located near the pipeline, remains uncertain, the flow of gas has not been disrupted by the conflict, ensuring that European energy needs are met without interruption.



