New Holland Launches 'WORKMASTER 105' First-Ever Made In India Tractor

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland , a brand of CNH , unveiled the first-ever Made-in-India 100+HP (Horsepower) tractor in the country.

The launch of the WORKMASTER 105 marked a new milestone for the company and the Indian tractor industry.

The WORKMASTER 105 with TREM-IV emission standard compliant engine brought world-class technology, quality and performance to the Indian customers.

"The WORKMASTER 105 sets a new benchmark when it comes to high horsepower tractors in India...This machine has proven its mettle in highly demanding markets like the USA and has been a testimony to our commitment to offer cutting-edge products. New Holland is renowned throughout the world for its higher horsepower tractors. We believe the timing is now right to introduce this advanced technology to the discerning Indian customers and are proud to launch the first made-in -India TREM-IV tractor in the 100+HP category,” said Narinder Mittal, Country Manager & Managing Director, CNH India & SAARC.

The WORKMASTER 105 comes with advanced FPT Engine delivering 106 HP and some standout features such as 3,500 kg lift capacity, electro-hydraulic 4WD engagement, and an air-suspended seat with adjustable backrest, etc. The machine is designed to deliver unmatched performance, operator comfort and safety.