Two Die After Coming Under Huge Sand Mound In South Kashmir's Bijbehara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons died after coming under a huge sand mound in Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that a the duo came under a sand mound, while they were busy extracting sand at Gadhanchipora Bijbehara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo identified as Mushtaq Ahmad (55) son of Ali Mohammad Sheikh of Kaigam Bijbehara and Mohammad Altaf Khan (28), son of Mohammad Sayed Khan of Kerry Traith Rajouri, as per the official, was taken to SDH Bijbehara.

“The doctors after assessing the duo, declared both of them dead on arrival,” said the official.

It has been in the meantime learnt that the police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Read Also Migrant Worker Dies In Brick Kiln Collapse In Central Kashmir's Budgam Trekker Slips To Death, Two Injured While Taking Pictures Along Mughal Road