Two Die After Coming Under Huge Sand Mound In South Kashmir's Bijbehara
Date
8/14/2024 8:19:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons died after coming under a huge sand mound in Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that a the duo came under a sand mound, while they were busy extracting sand at Gadhanchipora Bijbehara.
ADVERTISEMENT
The duo identified as Mushtaq Ahmad sheikh (55) son of Ali Mohammad Sheikh of Kaigam Bijbehara and Mohammad Altaf Khan (28), son of Mohammad Sayed Khan of Kerry Traith Rajouri, as per the official, was taken to SDH Bijbehara.
“The doctors after assessing the duo, declared both of them dead on arrival,” said the official.
It has been in the meantime learnt that the police have taken cognisance of the incident.
Read Also
Migrant Worker Dies In Brick Kiln Collapse In Central Kashmir's Budgam
Trekker Slips To Death, Two Injured While Taking Pictures Along Mughal Road
MENAFN14082024000215011059ID1108553955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.