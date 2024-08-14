President Ilham Aliyev: We Can Be Rightly Proud Of Our Young Generation
8/14/2024 8:13:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“I am sure that there will be a large number of children who
want to pursue judo and other sports, and I wish for that,”
Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as
he said during meeting with Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at
the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.
“The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature
of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to
raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually
healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional.
The successful performances of our athletes have shown again that
we can be rightly proud of our young generation,” the head of state
emphasized.
