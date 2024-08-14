عربي


President Ilham Aliyev: We Can Be Rightly Proud Of Our Young Generation

8/14/2024 8:13:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I am sure that there will be a large number of children who want to pursue judo and other sports, and I wish for that,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.

“The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional. The successful performances of our athletes have shown again that we can be rightly proud of our young generation,” the head of state emphasized.

AzerNews

