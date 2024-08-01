A Knockout Weekend In Abu Dhabi What To Expect At UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen Vs Nurmagomedov

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Abu Dhabi, UAE,July 2024 – It's a weekend of nonstop MMA action on Yas Island as UFC returns to its regional home in Abu Dhabi for the second time this year for a new pulse-pounding edition of UFC Fight Night. Headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov as they contend for the title shot, this weekend will be packed with world-class MMA action.

Back at Yas Island's iconic Etihad Arena, this event promises to deliver a night of unforgettable moments this Saturday August 3rd. From fan experiences to weigh-ins and the fight night finale, UFC fans are in for an action-packed weekend.

Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov:

Cory Sandhagen, fighting out of the USA, makes his grand return to the emirate to take on the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, a rising star from the legendary Nurmagomedov MMA dynasty, fighting out of Russia and making his Abu Dhabi debut.

Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has an undefeated record and the willpower to go the distance. Will Sandhagen keep the top contender title?

Returning Legends and Rising Stars:

Abu Dhabi Fight Night will feature a of the 'who's who' of UFC as MMA legends and prospects make their way to the Octagon® to keep their spot. In the co-main event, two elite middleweights will square off as Russia's Shara Magomedov faces off against Poland's Michal Oleksiejczuk. This league of legends rounds out with MMA icons such as Marlon Vera, Deiveson Figueiredo, Mackenzie Dern, Lupita Godinez, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chiesa, Joel Alvarez and Elves Brener making up the remainder of the main card.

The UFC Fight Night is filled with rising stars looking to make their mark on the world's fastest growing sport, with a top talent fight card that's sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Alonzo Menifield, Azamat Murzakanov, Victoria Dudakova, Sam Hughes, Denis Tiuliulin, Sedriques Dumas, Jai Herbert, Rolando Bedoya, Kaue Fernandes, Shamil Gaziev, Don'Tale Mayes, and the UAE's very own Mohammad Yahya.

Fan Experience and Pre-Fight Events:

The excitement isn't limited to the Fight Night event. Throughout the week, fans in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to participate in a series of interactive and immersive UFC activities delivering the ultimate fan experience.

On Wednesday July 31st fans will get a rare glimpse into the training routines of their favorite fighters at an Open Workout showcasing their signature fighting techniques held at Yas Mall. This will be followed by a Meet and Greet session with UFC athletes, also at Yas Mall, where fans can interact with the fighters, get autographs, and take photos.

Weigh-ins at Etihad Arena:

The anticipation will continue to build on Friday, August 2nd, as athletes take to the scale before they take on the Octagon, a chance to see the fighters stare-down each other before their Fight Night faceoffs at Etihad Arena.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the world of UFC, this weekend is not to be missed.