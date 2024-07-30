Man Is Killed And Four Others Injured In Kyiv Park Due To Falling Tree

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man died and four other people were as a result of a tree falling in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv.

One of the officials of the Shevchenko District State Administration of Kyiv told Ukrinform in a commentary.

"As a result of the bad weather, trees fell, killing one person and injuring four others," the source said.

The victims are currently receiving medical care.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported on Telegram that all utilities are currently in place. Rescuers from the Kyiv Rescue Service are helping to remove the tree.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded that according to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre, wind gusts in the capital will reach 15-20 m/s on 30 July.

Citizens who are outdoors during strong winds are advised to stay away from billboards, power lines and large trees, not to park vehicles near them and to close windows tightly. It is also worth refraining from walking in green areas, removing objects that could fall out of balconies and loggias.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 116 settlements in four regions of Ukraine are without power due to the bad weather.

Photo provided to Ukrinform by an official of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration