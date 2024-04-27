Kuwait Renews Call To Recognize Palestine As UN Member

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 27 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has renewed the call upon the international community to recognize the State of Palestine as a member of the United Nations citing in this respect the Un General Assembly's Resolution 3236 that acknowledges Palestine's right for independence and full sovereignty.

The renewed Kuwaiti stand was declared by the plenipotentiary minister and the deputy representative at the UN Faisal Al-Enezi, while addressing an open ministerial session of the Security Council, late on Friday, themed "the situation in the Middle East namely the Palestinian cause."

Al-Enezi said the UNGA resolution has affirmed again that the rights of the Palestinian people cannot be compromised, particularly the right to self-determination without external intervention, in addition to the national rights for independence and sovereignty.

The occupation Israeli entity had been recognized as a member of the UN four years after establishing the international organization. However, Palestine has been demanding its rights since five decades ago.

Regretfully, the entity that occupied the Palestinian territories demands that the international community abstain from recognizing Palestine's membership, the Kuwaiti diplomat said.

On UNRWA, Al-Enezi said that while the Palestinian people have been experiencing mounting hardships, "some parties call for limiting the UNRWA activities and shift its tasks to other regions without sensing ramifications of such radical thoughts on the future generations and people in need for health care."

Commenting on some States' suspension of financial contributions to the relief agency, he indicated that these countries took the decision in response to allegations made by the Israeli occupation, but they backed down from the decision after determining that such allegations were devoid of substance.

He affirmed that the State of Kuwait's offering of a voluntary contribution to the UNRWA, valued at USD 30 million is a step emanating from its moral and humanitarian responsibilities.

He has alluded to Kuwait's dispatch of two planeloads of relief supplies to Gaza per day. He called for a cease-fire in Gaza, facilitating the dispatch of humanitarian supplies, halting the compulsory relocation of the Gazans, and stopping the ethnic cleansing. (end)

