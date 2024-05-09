Culture Figures Awarded Individual Scholarships By President Of Azerbaijan - ORDER

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding individualscholarships from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan toculture figures, Azernews reports.
According to the order, seven culture figures have been awardedindividual scholarships from the President of Republic ofAzerbaijan for their contributions to the development ofAzerbaijani culture.
