Russian organization to assist establish African energy forum

(MENAFN) The Roscongress Foundation, a prominent Russian government agency, has announced its collaboration in organizing the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW-2024), slated to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year. This partnership underscores Russia's commitment to fostering ties with African nations in the crucial energy sector.



African Energy Week, an annual gathering inaugurated in 2021, serves as a premier platform for convening political leaders, energy stakeholders, and global investors from the African region. With the theme of 'Invest in Africa's Energy,' this year's forum, scheduled for the first week of November, aims to facilitate discussions on sustainable energy development and investment opportunities across the continent.



In a press release, the Roscongress Foundation affirmed its strategic partnership with the forum's organizer, the African Energy Chamber, highlighting a cooperation agreement inked during the Russian Energy Week in October 2023. This agreement solidifies a commitment to collaborative initiatives and the pursuit of mutually beneficial objectives.



Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin, emphasized the significance of electricity as a focal point in Russia's engagement with African nations. He noted ongoing projects in this realm involving 16 African countries, underscoring the potential for fruitful cooperation. Kobyakov further highlighted the positive reception of Russian-hosted business events by African representatives, including the Russia–Africa Summits and Economic Forums, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and the Russian Energy Week, indicative of shared aspirations for enhanced collaboration.



As Russia and African countries continue to explore avenues for cooperation in the energy sector, the participation of the Roscongress Foundation in organizing African Energy Week 2024 signifies a concerted effort towards fostering meaningful partnerships and advancing sustainable energy solutions on the African continent.

