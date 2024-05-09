PM Conveys King's Message To Egyptian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 9 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh conveyed a verbal message from His Majesty King Abdullah II to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their meeting at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on Thursday morning.The message underscored the deep historical bonds between the two nations and emphasized the commitment to bolstering them across all domains.It drew attention to the unified stance and collaborative efforts of both countries towards an immediate and enduring cessation of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, alongside the imperative of providing comprehensive and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.Furthermore, the message highlighted the joint Jordanian-Egyptian rejection of any endeavors aimed at the displacement or coercion of the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It urged the international community to take swift action to avert further catastrophes, such as the looming crisis in Rafah, in addition to the myriad disasters wrought by Israeli aggression.El-Sisi and Khasawneh reiterated the steadfast commitment of Egyptian and Jordanian diplomacy to realizing the two-state solution, a paramount pathway to peace and stability in the region. This solution entails the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem on pre-June 4, 1967 borders.The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the pivotal role played by Egypt in mediating the negotiation for prisoner exchanges, securing a lasting ceasefire, safeguarding civilians, and ensuring the unfettered delivery of aid to Gazans.President El-Sisi underscored the enduring fraternal ties between the two nations and their concerted efforts to fortify them, emphasizing ongoing coordination on matters of mutual interest, particularly the Palestinian cause.The meeting was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Jordanian Ambassador to Cairo Amjad Adaileh.