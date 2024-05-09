Art Figures Honored With Azerbaijani Republic President's Award - ORDER

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order to confer theAzerbaijani Republic President's Award upon art figures, Azernews reports.
According to the order, 150 leading art figures have beenhonored with awards from the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.
