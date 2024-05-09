               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Sends Condolences To Brazilian President


5/9/2024 7:23:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on the victims of the floods that swept the south of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN09052024000063011010ID1108193255


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search