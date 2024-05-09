Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In The UN Civil Society Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For the first time in history, the 2024 UN Civil SocietyConference is being held in the Global South - in Nairobi, thecapital of Kenya, Azernews reports.

More than 2,000 participants gathered at the event, which washeld with the participation of official delegations of UN memberstates, leading NGOs, think tanks, media organizations, and privatecompanies.

The global conference was organized in preparation for the"Future Summit" which will be held on September 22-23 this year atthe UN headquarters in New York with the participation of worldleaders. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also expected toarrive in Kenya to attend the UN Civil Society Conference.

One of the main topics of the 2-day conference is global climatechange. From this point of view, the topic as a country that willhost COP29 is of special importance for Azerbaijan.

At the conference, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya SultanHajiyev, the head of the NGO work sector of the Administration ofthe President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tural Aliyev, themember of the COP29 Organizing Committee, the executive director ofthe State Support Agency for NGOs Aygun Aliyeva, the head of theMedia Development Agency Nigar Huseynova participates.

Azerbaijani NGOs also participated in the Civil SocietyConference.

Member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, executive director ofthe Public Union "Service to Health" Parvana Valiyeva, Chairman ofthe Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and NaturalResources, Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Experts in theField of Water Use" Amin Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the"Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union RozaSafikhanli represents Azerbaijani NGOs at the global event.