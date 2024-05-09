Zimbabwe sounds hunger alarm

(MENAFN) Zimbabwe has taken a significant step in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by a severe drought, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa declaring a national state of disaster. The announcement, made during a press conference in Harare, underscores the urgent need for assistance to address the dire food shortage affecting millions of Zimbabweans.



President Mnangagwa highlighted the devastating impact of the prolonged drought, exacerbated by very low rainfall, which has left more than 2.7 million people in Zimbabwe without adequate food supplies. Expressing his determination to prevent hunger-related deaths, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of a coordinated national response to the crisis.



In formalizing the declaration of a nationwide state of disaster, Mnangagwa outlined the government's immediate priorities and resource requirements. He underscored the need for comprehensive interventions, estimating that over USD2 billion would be necessary to address the multifaceted challenges posed by the drought.



Among the proposed measures, the government intends to prioritize winter cropping initiatives to bolster food reserves and mitigate the impact of crop failures. Additionally, collaboration with the private sector to import grains is envisaged as part of the emergency response strategy.



Zimbabwe's designation of the drought as a national disaster aligns with similar actions taken by neighboring countries in the region, including Malawi and Zambia. The severity of the situation underscores the urgent need for international assistance and solidarity to support affected communities.



The underlying cause of the crisis, the El Nino-induced drought, has been identified as a significant factor contributing to the adverse weather conditions in the region. Characterized by disruptions in wind patterns and elevated ocean surface temperatures, El Nino has led to widespread crop failures and food insecurity across southern Africa.



As Zimbabwe grapples with the devastating impact of the drought, international organizations and donor countries are being called upon to provide vital assistance to alleviate the suffering of millions of vulnerable Zimbabweans. The declaration of a national disaster serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted action to address the humanitarian crisis and ensure the well-being of affected populations.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108192868