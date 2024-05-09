German politician convicted over inciting hatred after sharing data concerning gang rape

(MENAFN) In a controversial legal saga unfolding in Lower Saxony, Marie-Therese Kaiser, a prominent figure within Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has been convicted of inciting hatred after sharing government data suggesting a disproportionate involvement of Afghans in gang rape incidents. Kaiser, who holds a leadership position in AfD's Rotenburg chapter, faced legal repercussions following a Facebook post in 2021 where she criticized the mayor of Hamburg for granting asylum to Afghan individuals who had collaborated with German troops.



The crux of Kaiser's post lay in characterizing these individuals as "culturally alien masses" and citing government statistics indicating a significantly higher likelihood of Afghans in Germany being involved in gang rape compared to native Germans. However, her expression of these views landed her in legal trouble, with a regional court in Verden ruling that the post infringed upon the "human dignity" of Afghan workers and constituted an "incitement to hatred" against them.



The court's decision, which upheld a prior judgment from a Rotenberg court, resulted in Kaiser being fined EUR6,000 (USD6,447) and left with a criminal record, sparking widespread debate over the boundaries of free speech. Kaiser staunchly defended her actions, arguing that she was merely presenting factual information and refusing to be silenced by what she perceived as attempts to suppress inconvenient truths.



Despite Kaiser's legal team invoking her right to free speech, the presiding judge, Heiko Halbfas, rejected this argument, emphasizing that any attack on human dignity cannot be shielded by the guise of freedom of expression. The case has reignited discussions surrounding the delicate balance between freedom of speech and the responsibility to prevent the incitement of hatred or discrimination, resonating beyond the confines of this particular legal battle.

