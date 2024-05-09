Botswana issues warning to ‘deport’ 20,000 elephants to Germany

(MENAFN) A brewing diplomatic standoff between Botswana and Germany has taken an unprecedented turn, with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi issuing a bold threat to send a staggering 20,000 elephants to Germany. The move comes as a response to Berlin's proposed crackdown on the importation of hunting trophies from Africa, a measure spearheaded by German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.



In an exclusive interview with German tabloid Bild on Tuesday, President Masisi condemned the proposed crackdown, asserting that it would only exacerbate the plight of people in Botswana. The southern African nation has been grappling with the challenges posed by its burgeoning elephant population, which has been wreaking havoc on farmland, destroying property, consuming crops, and even endangering human lives.



Reports from Botswana highlight incidents where herds of elephants have posed significant risks to residents, including fatal encounters such as the tragic death of a soldier from the Botswana Defense Force and a British woman in separate incidents. Botswana, known as the home to the world's largest population of elephants, boasts over 130,000 of these majestic mammals within its borders, as reported by the African Wildlife Foundation.



President Masisi underscored the complexity of the situation, attributing the elephant population's exponential growth to decades of species protection efforts. In his defense of hunting practices, he argued that regulated hunting has played a crucial role in managing elephant numbers and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts in Botswana.



Expressing frustration over international scrutiny, President Masisi criticized the distant opinions of policymakers in Berlin, emphasizing the tangible sacrifices made by Botswana in sustaining the global elephant population. He pointedly highlighted the significant contributions made by Botswana to the global conservation effort, even at the expense of local challenges.



Botswana's provocative threat to "deport" thousands of elephants to Germany underscores the gravity of the diplomatic rift and signals a potential shift in diplomatic strategies amidst mounting tensions. With previous instances of elephant donations to neighboring countries, Botswana's stance reflects its resolve to address the complex interplay between conservation efforts and local livelihoods while asserting its position on the global stage.

