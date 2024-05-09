Akshara Singh Admits That Her 'Love Affair' With Sarees 'Knows No Bounds'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh mesmerised fans on Thursday as she flaunted her curves in a lavender saree.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame shared a series of photos wearing a lavender-coloured saree, paired with a purple brocade blouse.

Akshara chose a minimal makeup look, with pink lips, thick brows, and a bindi. She accessorised with purple bangles to complement her outfit.

The post was captioned: "My love affair with sarees knows no bounds."

On the professional front, Akshara was recently seen in the music video titled 'Defender', alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song features vocals by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

The actress is also known for her work on projects like 'Porus', 'Dhadkan', and 'Satya'.