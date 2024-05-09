Russian Troops To Push Further Into Ukraine If They Capture Chasiv Yar - Filashkin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces will push into the heart of Ukraine if they succeed in capturing the frontline town of Chasiv Yar and Donbas.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this in an interview with Sky News, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian forces will push into the heart of Ukraine if they succeed in capturing the frontline town of Chasiv Yar and the wider Donbas region,” a Ukrainian governor has warned.

He said Vladimir Putin's troops were attempting to break through eastern Ukraine's defensive lines, with between 1,500 to 2,500 artillery rounds and airstrikes fired in the region daily.

Asked what the danger was for Ukraine and the world should the whole of the Donbas fall under Russian control, Filashkin said that the enemy will move onwards.

"We will not allow this and we will do everything possible - and impossible - to hold the enemy here in the Donetsk region and restore the borders to those of 1991," he said.

The governor said about 2,500 civilians in his region alone had been killed and almost 5,000 injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

As reported earlier, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast is almost completely destroyed, with 679 people remaining in the city as of May 8.