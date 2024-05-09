US Companies Interested In Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Sector, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Mark Libby toured the Baker Hughes facilities and metwith the Country Representative, Zaur Allahverdizade and themanagement team, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by US Embassy in Baku on its official "X" account.

"The Ambassador heard about Baker Hughes' green energyinitiatives and diversity and inclusion policy. He noted theimportance of a regulatory framework for green energy andhighlighted U.S. companies' interest in Azerbaijan's renewableenergy sector, including their participation in COP29, " postreads.