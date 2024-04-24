Senate President, Rwanda's Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez met on Wednesday Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa to discuss bilateral relations and explore opportunities for bolstering cooperation across political, economic and tourism domains, as well as fostering investment partnerships.

The discussion extended to the current regional landscape, with Fayez underscoring His Majesty King Abdullah's ongoingendeavours to halt the“relentless” Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, advocating for regional peace.



He emphasised the urgent need to open all crossings to facilitate the access of humanitarian and medical aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, intentionally deprived by Israeli occupation authorities. The diplomat commended the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to restore security and stability in the region while advocating for equitable and enduring peace.



She reaffirmed her country's commitment to strengthen ties with Jordan across various sectors and prompting increased bilateral trade.