Sona Comstar Opens Plant In Mexico To Produce Driveline Systems For Battery Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 23 (KNN) Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), an Indian auto components maker, has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Silao, Mexico to produce driveline systems for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The plant, located in the Fipasi Industrial Park, will specialise in making differential assemblies and reduction gears specifically designed for BEVs.

Over time, it plans to expand its product range to include other EV drivetrain components as the technology evolves, reported TOI.

The Mexico expansion allows Sona Comstar to better serve the large North American market, which currently accounts for 40 per cent of its revenue.

Having a local production base will improve the company's supply chain efficiency and responsiveness to customers in the region.

"We aim to solidify our position as the preferred driveline solutions provider for automakers in North America by establishing our new manufacturing plant in Mexico," said V Vikram Verma, CEO of Sona Comstar's driveline business. "This expansion aligns with our long-term growth strategy to capitalise on the escalating EV demand", he added.

The new facility underscores Sona Comstar's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality electric vehicle drivetrain systems in North America as the transition to EVs accelerates.

(KNN Bureau)