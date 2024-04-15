PHOTOS From Radhika Merchant's Bridal Shower: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar, Shloka, Anant Ambani, And More Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post pictures from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower. The theme was pink, and a pink carpet was laid out. Photos from the bash have now gone viral.

Radhika Merchant's bridal shower was held over the weekend, and Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending. Radhika is engaged to Anant Ambani.

The wedding will take place on July 12 this year. Radhika's friends organised a lovely bridal shower for her, according to images she shared that Janhvi uploaded.

Janhvi was a member of the female squad. The bridal shower theme was pink, and a pink carpet was laid out.

A bouquet of pink and white flowers was also seen in the photo. The bride-to-be and her companions sat on pink and white sofas.

Radhika's pals dressed in pink for the big night, while the bride-to-be wore white. All of the females were spotted sporting tiaras on their heads.

The group grinned at the camera. Radhika shared the picture with the caption, "Blessed with the best."

Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, groom-to-be Anant Ambani, director Shauna Gautam, Shloka Ambani, and others attended the celebrations.

Janhvi attended the pre-wedding event last month and served as a bridesmaid in one of the festivities. She also made headlines at the time for her performance alongside Rihanna.



At the party, Janhvi was spotted dancing alongside Rihanna to the song Zingaat from the film Dhadak.

Janhvi penned in the caption,“A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi has been working on new projects. She will appear in Jr NTR's Devara and also has a project with Ram Charan. Her long-awaited film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, has finally received a release date. The film is scheduled for release on May 31.