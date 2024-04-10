420 With CNW - Florida's Highest Court Greenlights Adult-Use Marijuana Ballot Measure

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Florida's

Supreme Court rendered a ruling

on April 1, 2024, permitting an initiative aiming to legalize recreational cannabis to be included on the state's November ballot. Two justices dissented from the measure, while five justices were in support of it.

The proposed measure would allow anybody who is 21 years of age or older to own, purchase or use cannabis products and accessories for their...

