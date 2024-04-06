Tamil Nadu Msmes Rally For Relief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Apr 6 (KNN)

Tamil Nadu's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of the state's industrial sector, are seeking urgent relief measures from the central and state governments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This vital segment has endured multiple crises over the past decade, including the 2015 Chennai floods, demonetisation, GST rollout, COVID-19 pandemic, and most recently, Cyclone Michaung.

C.K. Mohan, President of the Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia), highlighted the longstanding neglect faced by the association, lacking representation on the National Board for MSMEs. He called for inclusion to voice the grievances of these units effectively.



Additionally, Mohan noted inaccuracies in the state's database for manufacturing industries, suggesting collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited to rectify the issue.

In the wake of recent floods and Cyclone Michaung's impact, MSME leaders across Tamil Nadu have demanded consideration for relief from the National Disaster Response Fund.



The Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA), representing over 2,000 units, has demanded a permanent solution to the recurring inundation of the estate's North Phase during monsoons.



AIEMA president G. Aravind also urged the government to establish a new industrial estate spanning 1,500 acres to facilitate business expansion and meet future industrialisation demands.

Taxation and ease of doing business are among the top concerns for MSMEs in Coimbatore. V. Thirugnanam, President of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, called for a reduction in GST rates for job-working units to the minimum 5 per cent slab and an extension of the 90-day limit for classifying overdue MSME loans as non-performing assets to 180 days.

Infrastructure woes plague industrial estates across Tamil Nadu, with the Kakkalur Industrial Estate at Tiruvallur facing perennial flooding during monsoons. K. Baskaran, secretary of the Kakkalur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, highlighted the urgent need for improved roads and infrastructure in many southern Tamil Nadu industrial estates.

As the election campaigns intensify, Tamil Nadu's MSME sector awaits decisive action from political parties to address their long-standing grievances and provide the necessary impetus for growth and resilience.

(KNN Bureau)