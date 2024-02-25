Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Key Players Analysis And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Mobile Business Intelligence Market Report by Solution (Software, Service), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Fraud and Security Management, Sales and Marketing Management (Customer Engagement and Analysis), Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk and Compliance Management, Supply Chain Management and Operations, and Others), End User Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region 2024-2032” . The global mobile business intelligence market size reached US$ 13.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Mobile Business Intelligence Industry:

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices:

The global surge in mobile device usage is a pivotal driver for the mobile business intelligence (BI) market. As smartphones and tablets become ubiquitous, professionals demand access to business analytics and data insights regardless of their location. This trend is not just about the volume of mobile devices but also their evolving capabilities, which now support complex applications and data analysis tools previously limited to desktop environments. Organizations recognize the value in providing their teams with real-time data access on these devices, enhancing decision-making processes and operational efficiency.



Proliferation of Mobile Internet Access:

The widespread availability of mobile internet has been a game-changer for the mobile BI market. High-speed internet access, through both 4G and rapidly expanding 5G networks, enables seamless access to cloud-based BI tools and data analytics platforms from anywhere at any time. This connectivity ensures that decision-makers can retrieve, analyze, and share business intelligence without the constraints of physical office spaces or desktop computers. The proliferation of mobile internet access democratizes data analysis, making it accessible to a broader range of businesses and professionals.



Demand for Real-Time Data Access and Analysis:

In today's fast-moving business environment, the ability to access and analyze data in real-time is a competitive advantage. Mobile BI meets this demand by providing instant access to business data, analytics, and insights directly through mobile devices. This immediacy allows managers and executives to make quicker, more informed decisions based on the latest information, rather than relying on outdated reports. Real-time data access is crucial for time-sensitive decisions in areas such as sales, customer service, and inventory management, where delays can impact business outcomes.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Mobile Business Intelligence Industry:



International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce Inc.)

TIBCO Software Inc.

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd. (Idera Inc.) Zoho Corporation Private Limited

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Report Segmentation:

By Solution:



Software Service

Based on the solution, the market has been categorized into software and service.

By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

By deployment mode, the market has been divided into on-premises and cloud-based.

By Enterprise Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

On the basis of enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

By Application:



Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management (Customer Engagement and Analysis)

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Supply Chain Management and Operations Others

Sales and marketing management represented the largest segment due to the critical need for real-time insights into customer behavior, market trends, and campaign performance, enabling businesses to make swift, data-driven decisions in dynamic market conditions.

By End User Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Manufacturing Others

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector represented the largest segment, as these institutions rely heavily on mobile BI tools for risk management, customer analytics, and regulatory compliance, necessitating immediate access to data and insights to maintain competitive advantage and operational efficiency.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, high penetration of mobile devices, and the presence of a large number of enterprises that prioritize data-driven decision-making, making it a fertile ground for the adoption and growth of mobile business intelligence solutions.

Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Trends:

The global mobile business intelligence (BI) market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the proliferation of mobile internet access, which have significantly expanded the potential user base for mobile BI solutions. This trend is further supported by the growing demand for real-time data access and analysis capabilities, enabling decision-makers to derive insights and make informed decisions on-the-go.

Additionally, the surge in big data and the need for scalable solutions that can efficiently process vast amounts of information have underscored the importance of mobile BI, which is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is enhancing the analytical capabilities of mobile BI solutions, making them more predictive and prescriptive, which is fostering the market growth.

