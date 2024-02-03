Ukraine Downs 140 Russian Drones In Tavria Operational Zone In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have either neutralized or destroyed 140 enemy UAVs of various types over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Commander of the Tavria Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy carried out 37 air raids and 55 times engaged Ukrainian forces in the area, launching 666 artillery barrages on Friday.

"Russia's death toll yesterday amounted to 382. Thirty units of enemy equipment were destroyed, besides UAVs. These included four tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems, 14 trucks, and a unit of specialized equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed two Russian ammunition depots," the report says.

Tarnavskyi added that 140 UAVs of various types were either neutralized or destroyed.

As reported, in the Lyman-Kupiansk and Bakhmut axes, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated over 200 Russian invaders and destroyed nearly 60 units of weapons systems.