Kyiv Receives Five Fire Trucks From German Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian capital has received another batch of aid from German partners - five new fire trucks from Leipzig.

That's according to Kyiv City State Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"In particular, these are two new Renault Kerax 6x4 fire trucks, a Renault MDB3 fire engine and two Iveco Daily 4x4 rescue fire engines. All vehicles with increased off-road capability are equipped with modern foam extinguishing systems. They were handed over to the capital by the German twin city of Leipzig, financed by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. And our Polish partners - Mito Truck - produced the vehicles in the shortest possible time," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to Klitschko, as early as tomorrow, the vehicles will be on duty in the city's fire departments.

He thanked international partners for their support and assistance. He noted that such assistance is very important amid the ongoing war, when the city needs to quickly and effectively respond to challenges and emergencies.