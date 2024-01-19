Minister Of Environment Hails Efforts To Preserve Falconry Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie hailed yesterday the Al Gannas Qatari Society's efforts to preserve Qatar's falconry heritage.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Marmi 2024 Festival, the 15th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival, he said the festivals organising committee boosts the falconry heritage among youths by holding youth tournaments as well as the professional ones.

The Marmi Festival, which now sees participation from falconers from several countries, has become internationally renowned, he said, stressing the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC)'s support for falconry across the State of Qatar and praising Al Gannas' sustainability efforts to disseminate environmental awareness and preserve bird species.

In a related context, the competitions of the Marmi 2024 continued under the patronage of H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani. The event runs through January 27.