Extraordinary People Awards Collaborates With Come On In Elite Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This joint effort, featuring honorees from around the world, aims to recognize individuals making significant contributions to their communities, with the fundraiser supporting the renovation of a family home and providing resources for 50 children.



Brentwood, TN- 1/20/24 - For twenty-six years, Dr. LaVerne Adekunle and Dr. John Williams have recognized community service leaders and individuals who made significant contributions within their communities. The event, called Community Service Awards, was organized with the help of Councilman John Musgraves. The first speaker was Congressman Marion Barry, and the summit featured Lt. Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller.

In 2015, the Extraordinary People Awards began recognizing the efforts of many international community leaders from several countries in attendance with its â€œglobal awards.â€ By 2016, the awards program chose its most loyal performer from Yenagoa Bayelsa, Elder Dempster. We formed a collaborative effort with Dr. John Williams Come On In (Elite) Foundation, Dr. Tola Olukilede, and Stephen J. Thomas led by Exec. Director Dwayne Coley.

Nearly a decade later after both partner's trip to Nigeria, Nigeria was showcased by Anthony Bourdain. Our affluent honorees from Asia to South Africa have inspired our growth. The EPA transformed this year into the Extraordinary Hall of Honor Williams Elite Awards. This fundraiser will help renovate a family home and provide food and books for 50 kids. Stay tuned for the results to be featured by laExpose' Nigeria filmmaker Segun Lasisi.

The President Award is the highest honor to induct individuals and recognize martial artists, volunteers, and community service leaders, that complement the humanitarian character of inspired leaders.Â The awards are based on submitted bios by an individual, group, or verified project, as stated by "laExpose' Co-Founder Macaiah Tillman, PhD."

Extraordinary People Awards under laExposeâ€TM Production, is a 501c3 organization specializing in helping entrepreneurs succeed in their ventures, including charity organizations. The company offers many products and services, seminars, and event organizing. The companyâ€TMs mission is to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow their businesses. To learn more about the fundraising awards event, please visitÂ WilliamsEliteAwards





