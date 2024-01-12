(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Docbyte has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's first organization to be certified as a Qualified Electronic Archiving provider. This European Trust Services provider, headquartered in Belgium, has made a significant mark in the industry with this certification, affirming its position as a leader in digital preservation.

This certification is a testament to Docbyte's commitment to ensuring the authenticity, integrity, and readability of electronic documents and digital signatures over a long period.

In Belgium, Qualified Electronic Archiving is set to become a mandatory requirement for the preservation of all electronic information with a legal retention period. It is also poised to become an integral part of the new European Trust Services, following the revision of eIDAS.

This development aligns with European initiatives focused on digitizing the economy and introducing the European Digital Identity Wallet.

Frederik Rosseel, CEO of Docbyte, expressed his pride in this achievement, recognizing it as a crucial milestone in the company's journey and a validation of its efforts in providing secure and effective digital preservation solutions. Michiel Van Driessche, Technical Product Owner, highlighted the rigorous process and technical innovation that led to this accomplishment.

Tom De Cubber, Chief Compliance Officer, emphasized the significance of this certification in ensuring secure archiving solutions for sensitive contracts and its role in fostering secure collaboration within a European context.

Founded in 2006, Docbyte has been a pioneer in Enterprise Archiving, developing its digital archiving solution since 2014. The company has a strong presence in various sectors, including Healthcare, Finance and Insurance, and the Public Sector. Specializing in Intelligent Document Processing and Digital Archiving solutions, Docbyte is dedicated to facilitating secure and efficient digital information exchange and preservation, continuing to innovate in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.