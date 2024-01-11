(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); What to See and Do in Corcovado National Park ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Top Local Destinations Updated: January 10, 2024 What to See and Do in Corcovado National Park

Amaze with the incredible Tico nature

By TCRN STAFF January 10, 2024

Corcovado National Park, located in Costa Rica, is a true gem for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Spanning over 164 square miles of untouched wilderness, the park is home to an incredible array of wildlife and breathtaking landscapes .

Explore the Biodiversity: Corcovado National Park is known for its exceptional biodiversity. It is home to over 500 species of trees, including the mighty Ceiba tree, which can reach heights of up to 230 feet. You'll also have the chance to encounter countless animals, including tapirs, monkeys, sloths, jaguars, and over 400 species of birds. Guided hikes through the park offer an amazing opportunity to witness this incredible natural diversity up close .

Hiking through the Trails: The park features an extensive network of trails that lead through various ecosystems. The Sirena and Los Patos trails are two popular options that offer a chance to explore both the beach and rainforest environments. These trails are an excellent choice for wildlife spotting and admiring the stunning scenery.

Marvel at the Waterfalls: Rio Claro is a picturesque waterfall located in the park that is worth a visit. Surrounded by lush vegetation, it offers a refreshing break after a hike. The water is crystal clear and perfect for swimming, making it a popular spot for visitors.

Birdwatching: Corcovado National Park is a paradise for birdwatchers, with over 400 avian species calling the park home. The scarlet macaw, black-cheeked ant tanager, and Yellow-billed Cotinga are just a few of the beautiful species you might encounter. The early morning hours are the best time for birdwatching as the birds become more active.

Experience Nighttime Wildlife: Joining a nocturnal guided tour is a unique experience in Corcovado. As the sun sets, the park comes alive with creatures that only venture out in the darkness. This is your chance to spot species such as kinkajous, tamanduas, and many nocturnal insects.

Beaches: Corcovado National Park is home to stunning beaches such as Playa Llorona, Playa Madrigal, and Playa San Josecito. These pristine beaches not only offer fantastic views but also provide a nesting ground for sea turtles, such as the Leatherback and Olive Ridley turtles.

Kayaking and Snorkeling: The park's coastline is perfect for water sports enthusiasts. Kayaking on the clear waters allows you to explore the coastline from a different perspective, while snorkeling offers a chance to discover the vibrant marine life that inhabits the region's coral reefs.

Corcovado National Park is a must-visit destination for those seeking an authentic and adventurous experience in Costa Rica. With its diverse ecosystems, abundant wildlife, stunning landscapes, and array of activities, it is no wonder that Corcovado is considered one of the most extraordinary natural wonders of the world.

SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche