Hebei: China International Digital Economy Expo Attracts Foreign Merchants Seeking Cooperation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 China International Digital Economy Expo was held in
Shijiazhuang, Hebei. The expo, themed "Empowering Various Businesses with
Industrial Internet, Leading High-Quality Development with Digital Economy",
set up an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters (approximately 645,834 square
feet). Over 400 companies, including Tesla, State Grid, iFLYTEK, Huawei, and
Alibaba, participated, showcasing the latest cutting-edge technological
achievements.
The event established exhibit sections for Germany, the Netherlands, Turkiye,
Nigeria, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, building a
bridge for digital economic cooperation, according to Hebei Provincial Industry
and Information Technology Department. Representatives of foreign merchants
expressed their deep impressions of China's digital economic development in
recent years, with technologies like mobile payment and artificial intelligence
being particularly attractive. They expressed desires to deepen cooperation
with China in the digital economy sector, bringing more quality Chinese
products and technologies to their home countries.
A Turkish merchant, Oktay, said that they attended the expo to find consultants
to help their company cooperate with other enterprises. They also hoped to
collaborate with the Chinese government to keep pace with China's technological
advancements. He wished for companies in China's digital economy sector to
provide professional consultation to guide their way of better tapping into the
digital economy in Turkiye's economic development.
Nigerian merchant David Smith commented that the world has gone digital, where
transactions no longer require cash and can be completed with only a mobile
phone, such as China's WeChat Pay, which he hopes to introduce to Nigeria. He
recognized China as one of the most technologically advanced countries, which
is why he attended the expo, believing it could help boost Nigeria's economy.
