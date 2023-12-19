Axpo Sells Its Renewable Energy Assets In France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Axpo is set to
divest its renewable energy assets in France, comprising three wind
farms with a combined capacity of 72 MW, Trend reports via the
company.
The Swiss company will sell these assets to an Article 9 fund
advised by EB – Sustainable Investment Management GmbH (EB-SIM).
This strategic move allows Axpo to maintain robust revenue streams
from its expansive wind farm portfolio and development
pipeline.
The sale encompasses 21 state-of-the-art wind power plants
located in the Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, and
Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions of France. These wind farms, featuring
Nordex and Vestas turbines, were developed and commissioned by
Volkswind in 2022, including Aiguillettes (18.0 MW), Moulin
Berlémont (28.8 MW), and Pâtis aux Chevaux (25.2 MW). Axpo is
committed to delivering ongoing technical and commercial management
services for the portfolio post-sale.
Details of the sale price remain undisclosed, as agreed upon by
the involved parties. The transaction is subject to standard
conditions, with the closing anticipated in the first half of 2024.
EB-SIM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evangelische Bank eG, will
continue to serve as the fund's advisor, actively assisting in
managing the investment post-transaction closure.
