Openwall Unveils Premier K-ART Showcase: A Jian Yoo Exhibition At Tower Club Singapore

- Ms. Young Cope, APAC & EMEA Director of OpenWallSEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OpenWall is delighted to announce an exhibition featuring the works of Korean artist Jian Yoo at Tower Club Singapore, spanning from November 23, 2023, to February 22, 2024, for a duration of three months. This showcase signifies OpenWall's entry into the realm of global art services, highlighting the exceptional mother-of-pearl creations by Jian Yoo, acknowledged as one of Korea's preeminent artists in this generation.In collaboration with Tower Club Singapore, a subsidiary of CDL Group, Singapore's largest real estate developer, this exhibition is hosted within the esteemed private members club situated on the 62nd floor of the penthouse of Public Plaza-a prominent landmark in the Lion City's Central Business District. Tower Club Singapore caters exclusively to a community of business leaders and global executives.Distinguished as the first exhibition in Singapore to showcase Jian Yoo's renowned 'The Moon' and 'Moonlight' series , these pieces were recently presented as diplomatic state gifts during the U.S.-South Korea summit in April 2023 to U.S. President Joe Biden.Jian Yoo's creations eloquently capture the essence of the ocean, the rhythmic flow of waves, and the cyclic beauty of nature embodied in the form of a moon jar, providing an evocative experience for viewers. With works acquired by prestigious entities such as the French luxury jewelry brand Cartier Maison Cheongdam and the National Folk Museum of Korea, Jian Yoo has received special invitations to exhibit her art at venues including Rolls-Royce, Samsung, UNESCO HQ, Panerai, and Giorgetti.OpenWall, recognized as the best art start-up by the Korea Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as the Korea Arts Management Service in 2021 and 2022, has garnered acclaim for its innovative approach. This approach involves taking exhibitions beyond traditional gallery and museum settings to engage a wider audience, along with providing exceptional art curation services for esteemed establishments like Hyatt Andaz, Lotte Hotel Signiel in Korea, and Sofitel in Singapore.Ms. Su Kyung Ban, CEO of OpenWall, underscores the significance of presenting K-Art at Tower Club Singapore, emphasizing the company's commitment to expanding its footprint as a global art brand.Ms. Young Cope, APAC & EMEA Director of OpenWall, notes, "In the first seven days of our preview, we have been gratified and overwhelmed by the substantial turnout of visitors and art collectors at our exhibition. The attendance surpassing our expectations by almost fivefold is a testament to Jian Yoo's allure and the growing popularity of K-Art." She expresses gratitude for the interest received and announces plans to send private invitations to those who have completed the invitation request .For inquiries and to book your visit, please contact .... Visiting hours are from 9 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday; closed on Sundays.

