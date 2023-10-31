Kuwait Amir Representative Calls On Activating People's Role In Monitoring Mps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday called for activating the role of the Kuwaiti people in monitoring and questioning the performances of Kuwait Parliament Members.

This statement came during his speech at the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 17th Legislative Term of the National Assembly on behalf of His Highness the Amir.

"We emphasize what we have already said in our previous speeches, that it is necessary to follow up and hold your MPs accountable, as it is a huge responsibility in your hands," His Highness Sheikh Mishal said.

"You, my fellow countrymen, are required to have a clear, honest and courageous opinion on all issues that MPs may raise, in order to prevent them from claiming wrongful demands as if it was your own, but in fact it is for their personal benefits" he said.

His Highness the Crown Prince mentioned that some parliamentary practices have led to extreme resentment because it did not achieve people's desired aspirations.

He stressed on elevating those practices and focusing on important matters that reflect citizens' ambitions.

He called on all MPs not to use their parliamentary tools as a mean of pressure to swing the people's opinion and occupy them with unnecessary subjects that may not achieve any kind of justice to them. (pickup previous)

