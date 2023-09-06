Saudi Maritime Congress Unveils Blueprint For Kingdom's Maritime Megaprojects And Global Integration

Saudi Arabia's Vision2030 is sailing towards unprecedented success, driven by record-breaking 2022 oil revenues. With a visionary foon the maritime sector, the Kingdom is poised to make substantial strides in the global maritime industry.

The Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 is unveiling an inspiring vision for the future of both the Saudi Arabian oilfield and maritime service markets, signifying a momenttransformation on the horizon. Forecasts indicate a combined market value of $12.08 billion in 2023, setting the stage for an impressive surge with projections soaring to a remarkable $19.68 billion by 2030. This extraordinary growth is fueled by a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22%.

Taking place on September 20-21, 2023, in the bustling city of Dammam, the congress serves as a pivotal platform for this forward-looking narrative, emphasizing the pivotal role of substantial investments in cutting-edge technologies and transformative digital initiatives, guiding both industries towards this ambitidestination. Kicking off this influential two-day event is the keynote session on Day One, featuring Dr. Abdullah Alahmari, President & CEO at IMI, in a 40-minute discussion moderated by Eithne Treanor, MD of E.Treanor Media.

Reinforcing the Kingdom's expansive growth:

Chris Morley, Group Event Director of Seatrade Maritime, the organizers of this prestigigathering, emphasizes the pivotal role of improved Saudi maritime logistics in boosting port revenues. As the Kingdom expands its inland logistics hubs and enhances rail connectivity, the aim is to quadruple the annual container throughput to a staggering 40 million TEU by 2030. This bold vision aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, manifesting through colossal projects like the $500 billion Neom initiative and the groundbreaking Oxagon port, set to become the world's largest floating structure.

Additionally, as the shipbuilding sector rapidly grows, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is preparing to establish a new body to oversee shipbuilding and ship maintenance and repair services, further diversifying the economy and fostering new industrial sectors.

The second keynote session maintains a spotlight on Saudi Arabia and its strategic alignment with the global maritime market. Joanna Crisan, programming the session, underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to maritime trade expansion, the development of new economic cities, and the digitalization of vessel operations. In 2021, Saudi Arabia demonstrated the highest regional progress in the Maritime Connectivity Index and ranks 20th globally in the maritime transport industry. Over the past decade, its maritime sector has doubled, with 53,000 ships registered in 150+ countries, collectively carrying a staggering 11 billion tonnes of cargo annually.

A prime platform for knowledge exchange and networking:

To forge vital connections within the international maritime community, industry experts will share their insights on trade, regulations, and opportunities for collaboration with Saudi Arabia. Distinguished panelists include HE Eng. HeAhmed Hamdan Almalek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Erik Jensby, Head of Business Development and Membership at BIMCO; Stuart Neil, Director of Strategy & Communications at ICS; Khurram Ali, Partner ME at Ince & Co; and Paul Holthus, Founding President and CEO of World Ocean Council.

The Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 returns for its two-day exhibition and conference at Dhahran Expo, Dammam, KSA. Following the resounding success of the 2022 event, which attracted 3,757 international visitors, key maritime executives, leading marine equipment and service providers, and influential figures shaping the maritime landscape will convene once more.

The event's bustling exhibition will feature prominent companies such as MAWANI, IMI, Transport Global Authority, Saudi Global Ports Co, Grandweld, Naghi Marine Company, DP World Middle East, ASRY, and more.

Registration for the exhibition and conference program is free, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the forefront of the maritime industry: Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 (visitcloud.com)

About Saudi Maritime Congress:

Saudi Maritime Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.