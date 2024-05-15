(MENAFN- Baystreet) Centerra, Calibre, Hudbay at 52-Week Highs on News

BeWhere, Celestica, Ceres at 52-Week Highs on News BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. BeWhere announced its financial results for three months ended March 31, 2024. Total Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $3,500,137 compared to $2,675,493 for the same period in 2023: an increase of $824,644. The Company recorded net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, of $401,269 compared to $140,951 for the same period in 2023: an increase of $260,318.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $70.34 Wednesday. Celestica today launched four new networking switches designed to help enterprises meet the performance and connectivity demands of modern businesses.Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.27 Wednesday. Ceres today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 . All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Gross profit for the quarter was $7.8 million , the second-best third quarter in the Corporation's history, up from $5.5 million in the previous year. Income from operations was $2.8 million , increasing 720.4% from $339 thousand in the prior year. Net income for the quarter was $985 thousand , up $1.5 million compared to the previous year.AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $93.94 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $75.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Cannabix Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.86 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.98 Wednesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.10 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.12 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $121.38 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.82 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.08 Wednesday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.26 Wednesday Tuesday. No news stories available today.Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.12 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.61 Wednesday. No news stories available today.IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $10.69 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.91 Wednessday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

