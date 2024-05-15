(MENAFN- Baystreet) Centerra, Calibre, Hudbay at 52-Week Highs on News
Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News
Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs
Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News
Weston at 52-Week High on Quarterly Figures Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
BeWhere, Celestica, Ceres at 52-Week Highs on News BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. BeWhere announced its financial results for three months ended March 31, 2024. Total Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $3,500,137 compared to $2,675,493 for the same period in 2023: an increase of $824,644. The Company recorded net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, of $401,269 compared to $140,951 for the same period in 2023: an increase of $260,318.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $70.34 Wednesday. Celestica today launched four new networking switches designed to help enterprises meet the performance and connectivity demands of modern businesses.
Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.27 Wednesday. Ceres today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 . All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Gross profit for the quarter was $7.8 million , the second-best third quarter in the Corporation's history, up from $5.5 million in the previous year. Income from operations was $2.8 million , increasing 720.4% from $339 thousand in the prior year. Net income for the quarter was $985 thousand , up $1.5 million compared to the previous year.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $93.94 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $75.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cannabix Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.86 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.98 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.10 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.12 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $121.38 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.82 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.08 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.26 Wednesday Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.12 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.61 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $10.69 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.91 Wednessday. No news stories available today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN15052024000212011056ID1108218392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.