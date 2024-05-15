Kuwait Commerce Min.: Prioritizing Smart Gov't System Development For Business Environment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar said Wednesday that developing smart government system to improve business environment and attract investments is one of the ministry's priorities.

Speaking in a statement following taking constitutional oath earlier in the day, the minister said His Highness the Amir's confidence put him in a great responsibility in front of challenges facing communications, and industry and commerce sectors.

The ministry will pay much attention to enhancing business environment and communication, and developing the smart map of government services, he noted.

Al-Omar called for cooperation to make desired accomplishments in terms of implementing Kuwait's economic vision.

The minister finally thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for this confidence. (end)

aab







MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108219063