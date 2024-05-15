Over 150 Exhibitors from 52 Countries Unite at the Saudi WoodShow in Riyadh

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ARAB NEWSWIRE) The eagerly awaited Saudi International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Saudi WoodShow) launched its first edition at The Arena Riyadh Venue for Exhibitions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Presented by WoodShow Global, hosts of Dubai WoodShow and Cairo WoodShow, this event marks a significant milestone in the region's wood and woodworking machinery sector.



Featuring an impressive lineup of exhibitors from across the globe, including renowned companies such as Al Arak Wooden Manufacturing Company, TAJCO, Lamintec (Salco Wood), Cotimber SRL, Fian Group, Al Zan Building Material, Advance Decorative Laminates, Cedar Décor, Gizir, Florian Legno, AV Timber, JUODELIAI, Kingdom Middle East, Global Lumber, MOPATECH, and Yas Wood, Saudi WoodShow is set to showcase the latest innovations and solutions in the field.

With GUMACO as a Strategic Partner and esteemed partner associations such as French Timber, AHEC (American Hardwood Export Council), American Softwood, Malaysian Timber Council, and AIMSAD (Turkish Woodworking Machinery Industrialists Association) contributing their insights and resources, the exhibition promises a rich and immersive experience for all attendees.



Highlighting both international and local talent and expertise, Saudi WoodShow will feature country pavilions representing Turkey and China, alongside local Saudi exhibitors, underscoring the Kingdom's growing presence and potential in the sector.



Geographically diverse, the suppliers and products featured at Saudi WoodShow hail from key woodworking hubs across Europe, Turkey, India, China, and Indonesia. This global representation underscores the exhibition's significance as a melting pot of industry innovation and expertise, offering attendees a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge technologies, materials, and solutions from around the world.



The inaugural Saudi WoodShow is also anticipated to draw significant interest from prominent Saudi Giga projects, highlighting the event's importance in the region's wood and woodworking machinery sector. Among the anticipated participants are NEOM, ROSHN, The Red Sea Project, Diriyah, King Salman Park, Jeddah Central, Qiddiya Project, and Saudi Downtown. Their potential involvement underscores the escalating demand for high-quality wood products and advanced woodworking machinery as these transformative projects advance towards their ambitious objectives.



Hence, Saudi WoodShow becomes a premier destination for local and international building material suppliers, dealers, and distributors, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies to not only share knowledge and expertise but to engage in collaborative and investment opportunities with other exhibitors from the wood and woodworking machinery industry for the further growth of the industry.



With an expected turnout of 8,000 visitors and more than 150 exhibitors from 52 countries, Saudi WoodShow is poised to be a milestone event in the region's wood and woodworking machinery calendar, offering unparalleled networking opportunities, business collaborations, and industry insights.



Participants of Saudi WoodShow can anticipate a diverse showcase of product categories, including MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, veneer, edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, and woodworking tools and accessories.





MENAFN15052024003267001793ID1108216330