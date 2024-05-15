Owning A Home Is Becoming Increasingly Difficult In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Buying an apartment or house in Switzerland has become ever more difficult, especially for young people. According to a recent survey, the average first-time homeowner in Switzerland buys a property 17 years later than the average French citizen and 14 years later than people in Germany.

Stéphanie Marquis grew up living in a house. She would like her young family to enjoy the same experience. But the 35-year-old sales assistant has had to re-think her plans.

“My number one dream would be to build my own house, based on my own choices. But I've had to lower my standards. I wanted to buy or renovate. I looked at houses ranging between CHF300,000-400,000 ($330,000-440,000), but they were unliveable and needed work on them,” she says.

A few months ago, she and her family moved into a rented house in Cornol, in canton Jura in northwest Switzerland.

Lending rules change

“My parents built a house in the 1990s, when interest rates were 7% or even 8%, and when only a single salary and no personal savings were necessary. Now young people can't even manage to do the same [buy a home] with two salaries,” she laments.

According to a Credit Suisse study, only one in five households aged 35 owns property, compared with 55% of people aged 70.

In 2000, the average age of a Swiss homeowner was 54; by 2018 it had risen to 58. Buying a property in Switzerland has become much more difficult, not only for young people but for the entire middle class.

“Whatever your age, it's getting more and more complicated. Prices have more than doubled in 25 years. But salaries have risen by 30-40% in 25-30 years. The rules for granting credit are also increasingly restrictive,” explains Raphaël Gabella, head of the Centre d'information et de formation immobilière (CIFI) [Centre for real estate information and training] in French-speaking Switzerland.

More funds necessary

For example, if Stéphanie Marquis and her husband wanted to buy a property worth CHF1 million, they would have to fund it with 20% of their own funds, including 10% in cash. To obtain a mortgage from a bank, they would need a joint income of roughly CHF180,000, which is higher than the median salary in Switzerland.

Christian Wenger, a financial advisor, says buying property is difficult nowadays but not impossible, especially if you look outside urban areas.

“There is no miracle solution. But with a savings plan that you start early and perhaps a little outside help, there are always opportunities to buy a property,” says Wenger, director of the Fribourg-based company Wecco.

Adapted from French by Simon Bradley/gw

