(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday, May 15, after a government meeting.

Local media reported that Robert Fico was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

The Slovak government announced that Robert Fico, the Prime Minister who was shot, is in critical condition.

After initial treatment at the Handlova hospital, he was transferred to a more equipped medical center. Reuters also reported the arrest of a man by the police.

Robert Fico was shot in the abdomen, and his wounds have been described as dangerous.

A witness told Reuters that they saw a man being arrested by the police after hearing several gunshots.

Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, opposes the West's support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

