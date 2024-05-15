Pediatric Brain Cancer Foundation Taps Group Gordon For PR Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has hired Group Gordon for PR support.



As PR agency of record, Group Gordon will support the organization in all aspects of brand awareness, messaging, content, and media relations. Strategic communications initiatives will focus on advancing PBTF's mission and positioning the organization for a successful future.



The agency won the business following a competitive review. There was no incumbent agency.



Founded in 1991, PBTF works across the entire spectrum of childhood brain cancers. PBTF supports patients and families at every step of their brain tumor journeys and is also the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research.



“Group Gordon partners with clients whose work we deeply believe in,” said Andrew Jarrell, chief strategy officer of Group Gordon.“Our experience working with large nonprofits and a wide range of health causes will help advance PBTF's advocacy work, grow its impact and influence, and ultimately serve the thousands of children and families nationwide facing an unimaginable brain tumor diagnosis or coping with its aftermath.”



