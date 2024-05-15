VT Markets Shares Expert Tips On Recognising Genuine

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2024 - With investment fraud on the rise in Hong Kong's complex financial market, introducing knowledge-based safeguards to protect investors' rights is now more crucial than ever. VT Markets, a global financial services provider, held a seminar on May 6 in Hong Kong with this in mind. Titled "How to Identify Legitimate Trading Platforms", the event sought to educate investors and guide them toward safer trading practices.









The seminar attracted a diverse audience, including professionals from various industries, independent media, and as well as office workers. Many attendees were not financial experts and lacked investment experience, making the event an eye-opener in terms of learning how to identify legitimate trading platforms.



VT Markets took the opportunity to highlight several key points that people can use to recognise legitimate trading platforms:







Check licenses: Legitimate platforms are regulated by authoritative financial institutions and provide specific regulatory information.

Fund custody: Ensure the platform offers segregated accounts to separate client funds from company funds and uses third-party banks to safeguard client funds.

Platform environment: Look for platforms with stable servers and fast trading speeds to avoid losses due to transaction delays. Transparency: Choose platforms with clear trading rules, fee structures, and thorough risk disclosures to ensure a fair and transparent trading environment.





The seminar placed heavy emphasis on interaction, user experience sharing, case studies, and Q&A sessions to help attendees understand how to choose legitimate trading platforms.As a leading trading platform, VT Markets goes beyond the basics by offering accessible financial trading, innovative technology, and a mobile app for trading on the go. By making resources and services readily available, VT Markets simplifies the trading process, staying true to its vision that trading can be easy.On May 17, VT Markets will host the 2024 WIKIEXPO Financial Expo at the International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong. The event will showcase even more platform advantages and exclusive activities. Stay tuned for more updates.