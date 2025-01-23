4.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Assam, No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Assam and a few other states of the northeast on Friday midnight. However, no damage to properties or loss of life was reported, officials said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of Myanmar is at a depth of at least 106 km from the earth's surface.

Jolt due to the quake was felt by residents in many places of northeastern states.

To recall, two successive earthquakes, measuring 4.3 and 3.3 on the Richter scale, jolted southern Manipur's mountainous Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts and adjoining areas on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officials added that a moderate-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, jolted southern Manipur's Pherzawl district and adjoining areas on Wednesday night.

According to the NCS data, the tremor struck at a depth of 40 km from the surface.

Within 49 minutes from the first tremor, another quake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, hit Churachandpur district and adjoining areas at around 9.46 p.m.

The second earthquake struck at a depth of 30 km from the surface, the NCS data said.

According to Disaster Management Officials, there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property in the two consecutive quakes.

Pherzawl district shares a border with Mizoram and Assam while Churachandpur district has borders with Mizoram and Myanmar.

Wednesday's tremor occurred in Manipur after six separate quakes in Manipur and seven shakes in northeastern states this month.

An earthquake hit Churachandpur district (3.1 on the Richter scale) on January 2 and in the same day the tremor (3.8) struck in Tamenglong district, on January 5 in Kamjong district (3.1), on January 7 in Kangpokpi district (3.6), on January 13 in the same Kangpokpi district (3.3), on January 17 in Tamenglong district (3.3), and on January 21 in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district (4.1 on the Richter scale).