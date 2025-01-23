(MENAFN- RLM PR) NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Musaffa, the world’s #1 Halal Research Platform*, is preparing to launch a new equity crowdfunding round** to accelerate its growth and make halal and ethical investing more accessible worldwide.



Since its launch, Musaffa has achieved significant milestones, raising over $3 million from 23 investors, including accredited investors. The company also raised nearly $1 million through equity crowdfunding ($987,011) from 502 investors across 50 countries, bringing its total seed funding to over $4 million. With customers already in more than 90 countries, the company is actively expanding its services globally to meet growing demand.



"Our mission is to empower values-driven investors with peace of mind, knowing their investments are always halal and ethical," said Dilshod Jumaniyazov, Co-founder & CEO of Musaffa. "This next round will help us elevate our platform and reach millions more striving to invest with purpose."



The global stock market is valued at an estimated $110 trillion, but only about $30 trillion aligns with Islamic and ethical principles. This leaves millions of values-driven investors — including 400 million Muslims worldwide — struggling to find investment opportunities that match their principles and beliefs.



Musaffa addresses this gap by providing a trusted platform where investors can access 100,000+ screened stocks and 3,000 ETFs for Islamic and ethical compliance, empowering them to build wealth without compromising their values. The company has also introduced halal trading functionality, allowing users to buy and sell stocks across several countries through its supported brokerage network.



Whether you're a Muslim investor seeking halal financial options or a values-driven investor committed to responsible wealth-building, Musaffa invites you to be part of a global movement transforming the future of values-driven investing.



Register your interest on the crowdfunding site to be among the first to join Musaffa’s upcoming equity crowdfunding round, and help build a future where ethical investing is the norm, not the exception. As part of this crowdfunding campaign, the company is considering exclusive perks and bonus shares for early and major investors. More details will be shared soon**.



About Musaffa



Based in New York City, Musaffa is the world’s #1 Halal Investment Research Platform*, empowering investors to make informed and confident financial decisions. The platform provides comprehensive tools to screen stocks and ETFs for compliance with Islamic principles and ethical standards, offers financial education resources, and enables users to invest in halal and ethical financial products through a simple and user-friendly interface.



Musaffa currently serves 490,000+ members from over 195 countries and is on a mission to make halal and values-driven investing accessible to millions worldwide.



Disclaimers:



* #1 Website: Per Pageviews for the months of December 2024 of Similarweb, Semrush and Similarsites in comparison to competitors



** Important Notice: No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time, and if sent in response, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities can be accepted, and no part of the purchase price can be received until Form C is filed with the SEC and offering information is made available. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.



Media Contact:



Richard Laermer

RLM PR

...

212-741-5106 X 216



