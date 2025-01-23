Ambassador: Third Group Of Ukrainian Legion Volunteers In Poland To Sign Contracts With AFU In February

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The third group of volunteers from among Ukrainian citizens living abroad will sign contracts with the of Ukraine at the end of February.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said this in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The third group of volunteers will sign contracts at the end of February,” Bodnar said.

According to him, it will also include those who did not have time to arrive in Lublin during the signing of contracts by the second wave of Ukrainian citizens on January 10.

He said that the positive trend of increasing the number of Ukrainians abroad who will sign contracts with the Ukrainian army is expected to continue.

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that it will also be necessary to think about how to strengthen the information campaign so that as many Ukrainian citizens abroad as possible receive information about the work of the recruitment center in Lublin.

As reported by the agency, on November 12 last year and January 10 this year, the first two groups of volunteers from among Ukrainians living abroad signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion became known in early July, when President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw. One of its points is the training of Ukrainian military units in Poland .

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion can sign a contract for a year, three years, or until the end of a special period. After signing contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian Legion members are sent to a training ground near Lublin for training. The training is conducted by instructors from NATO countries at a designated location. After that, soldiers who need separate training in their chosen specialization can undergo additional training in other places.

Under the bilateral agreement, the Ukrainian side provides the Legion volunteers with military uniforms and medicines, while the Polish side provides the relevant infrastructure, equipment and weapons for the training period.