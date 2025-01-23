Trump's Order To Suspend Foreign Aid Not Applies To Security Assistance To Ukraine Pentagon
Date
1/23/2025 7:09:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to suspend all foreign aid for 90 days does not impact security assistance programs for Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.
In a statement to the Ukrainian Service of Voice of America , reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of Defense clarified:
"Security assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the restrictions of the recent decree on foreign aid, as it only applies to development programs, not military support," the Pentagon noted.
It was further specified that contracts for weapons production for Ukraine under the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) program, authorized by the Biden administration, remain in force. Additionally, Trump's order does not affect remaining or previously planned weapons shipments from U.S. stockpiles under the PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) program, as announced by Joe Biden.
Read also: Trump suspends
U.S. foreign assistance programs
for 90 days
However, the exact implications of Trump's executive order on non-military aid to Ukraine remain unclear.
As previously reported, immediately after his inauguration, the newly sworn-in President Donald Trump signed an executive order to review and restructure foreign assistance. The order includes a 90-day suspension of U.S. foreign aid for development programs.
MENAFN23012025000193011044ID1109124253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.