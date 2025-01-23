NIO Recognized In Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,January 2025: On January 22, 2025, Corporate Knights, a renowned independent and research company based in Toronto, Canada, has released its 2025 Global 100, the ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations. NIO has once again earned a place on this prestigious list, ranking 13th out of 8,359 evaluated companies worldwide. This marks a significant leap of 37 spots compared to last year, securing NIO the top position among global automotive companies.







The Global 100, established by Corporate Knights in 2005, is widely regarded as an authoritative guide in the sustainability field. It highlights the world's most impactful companies in the clean energy sector, recognizing outstanding achievements in economic, environmental, and social governance (ESG). This year's rankings were based on a comprehensive assessment of companies with over $1 billion in revenue, using 25 key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investments, employee management, and supplier performance. NIO earned perfect scores in sustainable revenue and two other KPIs, achieving its best performance since first being included in the ranking three years ago.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), NIO is committed to its mission of“Blue Sky Coming, Shaping a Sustainable and Brighter Future Together.” Sustainability is integrated into the company's core values and business decisions. In 2023, NIO became the first Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) company to join the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the first to respond to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) questionnaire. The company is also advancing closed-loop resource utilization at the vehicle level and driving innovative recycling programs such as BLUE SKY LAB. In 2024, NIO's factory was named the Green Factory by the Anhui Province, and the company was recognized on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's (MIIT) list of Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise. These achievements underscore NIO's leadership in sustainable supply chain strategies and its collaborative efforts with partners to promote sustainability across the value chain.





In the realm of social responsibility, NIO launched the Clean Parks, a global ecological co-building initiative, leveraging its expertise in clean energy to support the adoption of smart electric vehicles in natural conservation areas worldwide. Through partnerships with organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), NIO has contributed to the development of clean energy infrastructure in 19 ecological conservation sites, including Sanjiangyuan National Park and Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park.

NIO embodies the values of Honesty, Care, Vision, and Action by fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. The company ensures robust health and safety measures for its employees and partners while providing flexible tools for professional growth and value creation. With a global workforce spanning more than 20 countries and regions, NIO emphasizes the importance of diversity and globalization in its talent strategy.

Since 2021, NIO has published its annual ESG report, providing comprehensive insights into its ESG management, practices, and performance. In 2024, NIO was included in the FORTUNE CHINA ESG IMPACT LIST, achieved an MSCI ESG rating of AA, and was positioned among the top tier of the global automotive industry. Furthermore, NIO provided mobility services for VIPs and officials at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29). Going forward, NIO will remain steadfast in its commitment to corporate social responsibility and global sustainability, striving to create a brighter, greener future for all.

About NIO MENA:

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO's market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,300+ patents by October 2024 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.