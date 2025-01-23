Russian Weaponry Captured By Ukraine Army Showcased In Paris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Cultural Center in France has opened the UNBREAKABLE CODE exhibition, featuring samples of weapons, fragments of missiles, drones, as well as military gear and IDs seized from Russian invaders.

The All-Ukrainian Association Cadet Commonwealth brought to Paris over 100 artifacts destroyed or captured by Ukrainian defenders, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Everything you see is real trophy pieces our fighters captured throughout the two years of war along the entire front line – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Also, we are constantly expanding our collection so that it really makes an impression," says Roman Solodkyi, head of the Association.

France has become the sixth EU country to host the exhibition. Next, according to the organizers, the exhibit will move to Lithuania and the Netherlands.

“We are planning so that our exhibits visit all EU countries. So that everyone can touch those arms fragments and 'see' the war up close. That's for our partners and Europeans support us and help us more,” Solodkyi adds.

Among those invited to the opening were officials from the French Ministry of Defense, as well as military attaches representing Ukraine's partner countries, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Canada, Germany, and the USA.

“For me, the biggest contrast is to see older samples of Soviet-era weapons next to the new generation of arms, including different types of drones. And all this diverse military equipment has come together in this war to destroy humanity,” said Stefan Ulrich, attaché of the German Air Force in Paris.

Joel Beckner representing the U.S. Embassy was also impressed by the exhibit, noting how shocking it was to see firsthand the weapons that are used to commit large-scale atrocities.

In a week, the UNBREAKABLE CODE exhibition will include rare artifacts from the Moskva cruiser sunk by Ukrainians in the Black Sea. The pieces were donated by the State Border Guard Service. The National Guard of Ukraine also plans to add something to the exhibit, which will move on across Europe.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the exhibit visited the Austrian capital, Vienna.